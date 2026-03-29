British Embassy in Iraq Condemns Attack on Kurdistan President Residence

The UK condemned the attack on Kurdistan President Residence in Duhok, urging, "We call for rapid de-escalation to protect stability in Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region.".

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The British Embassy in Iraq on Sunday condemned the drone attack targeting the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok, calling the incident “unacceptable” and urging a rapid de-escalation to protect stability in Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region.

The statement was posted on the UK mission’s X account and reflected growing international concern over the incident.

"We call for rapid de-escalation to protect stability in Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region," the statement read.

The UK strongly condemns the unacceptable attack on the residence of @IKRPresident in Duhok and across the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.



We call for rapid de-escalation to protect stability in Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region. — UK in Iraq 🇬🇧🇮🇶 (@UKinIraq) March 29, 2026

Iraq’s former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki also issued a strong condemnation of the attack, describing it as an unacceptable threat to national security and unity.

Posting on his official X account, Maliki stated, “The violations that occurred in the Kurdistan Region, along with the targeting of the homes of the Region's leaders—Excellencies Masoud Barzani and Nechirvan Barzani—are rejected and condemned, regardless of which party is responsible.” He added that the attacks “do not only target specific individuals; rather, they cause harm to the security and stability of Iraq in general and contribute to weakening national unity.”

Maliki further called for strengthening national cohesion and standing against violence, emphasizing the need for Iraqis to collectively oppose efforts aimed at undermining stability.

The drone strike on Barzani’s residence occurred on Saturday, marking the fifth known attack on his headquarters since the onset of the ongoing conflict in Iran, according to a communiqué from President Masoud Barzani.

Following the incident, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani spoke with Barzani by telephone, condemning the attack and instructing the formation of a joint security and technical team to investigate the incident and identify those responsible.

International responses were swift. The U.S. Consulate in Erbil described the attack as a direct assault on Iraq’s sovereignty and stability.

The U.S. Department of State issued a statement saying it “unequivocally and forcefully condemns the despicable terrorist attacks by Iran’s terrorist militia proxies in Iraq on the private residence of Iraqi Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.”

The European Union also condemned the attack, with EU embassies in Baghdad calling for accountability and warning that such incidents risk further escalation.

France expressed similar concern, with President Emmanuel Macron describing the strike as unacceptable and emphasizing the importance of safeguarding Iraq’s sovereignty, according to the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Regional actors issued statements as well. Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan condemned the strike during a telephone conversation with Barzani, reaffirming support for the security and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Iranian officials also commented: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi labeled the incident a “terrorist act,” while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps described the strike as a form of aggression aimed at undermining regional stability.

The United Arab Emirates condemned the drone attack in a call from President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Barzani, reaffirming support for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement describing the strike as “criminal aggression” and expressing full solidarity with Barzani, his family, the Iraqi federal government, and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Within the Kurdistan Region, political and administrative figures also responded. Prime Minister Masrour Barzani urged the federal government to hold those responsible accountable and to prevent further incidents.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party’s Political Bureau and parliamentary bloc released statements condemning the strike as part of an ongoing series of attacks on regional stability.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw highlighted that more than 300 attacks had targeted the capital in the previous month, resulting in casualties, according to local reporting.

President Masoud Barzani noted that earlier attacks on his headquarters had not been publicized to avoid public alarm, emphasizing that security considerations apply to the entire Kurdistan Region.

He stressed that the most recent strike in Duhok is part of a broader pattern of assaults affecting multiple areas and called for a decisive response to prevent further incidents.

The coordinated domestic and international responses underscore the severity of the drone attack and reflect broad agreement on the need to maintain security and stability in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Officials from multiple countries stressed the importance of cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Baghdad to investigate the incident and deter future attacks.

The British Embassy's condemnation aligns with a series of statements from domestic, regional, and international actors, emphasizing accountability and the protection of Iraq’s sovereignty and regional stability.

The incident marks the latest in a series of security challenges facing the Kurdistan Region, prompting diplomatic engagement and coordinated calls for preventive measures.