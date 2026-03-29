Maliki Condemns Attacks on Homes of Kurdistan Region Leaders

Iraq’s Nouri al-Maliki Nouri al-Maliki condemned drone attacks on the homes of President Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, calling them unacceptable threats to national security and unity.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki on Sunday strongly condemned a drone attack on the home of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok, calling such actions unacceptable and harmful to national security and unity.

“The violations that occurred in the Kurdistan Region, along with the targeting of the homes of the Region's leaders—Excellencies Masoud Barzani and Nechirvan Barzani—are rejected and condemned, regardless of which party is responsible,” Maliki said on his official X account.

He added that these attacks “do not only target specific individuals; rather, they cause harm to the security and stability of Iraq in general and contribute to weakening national unity.”

Maliki called for the strengthening of national cohesion and the rejection of violence, emphasizing that “everyone must stand in a single rank to thwart the efforts of those working to undermine stability and incite chaos among the components of the Iraqi people,” the statement noted.

The attack on Barzani’s residence occurred on Saturday marking the fifth known strike against his headquarters since the onset of the war in Iran, according to a communiqué from President Masoud Barzani.

The incident prompted immediate reactions at both domestic and international levels. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, in a telephone conversation with Barzani, condemned the attack and directed the formation of a joint security and technical team to investigate the incident and identify the perpetrators.

International actors issued strong statements in response. The U.S. Consulate in Erbil described the strike as a direct assault on Iraq’s sovereignty and stability.

The U.S. Department of State declared that it “unequivocally and forcefully condemns the despicable terrorist attacks by Iran’s terrorist militia proxies in Iraq on the private residence of Iraqi Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.”

The European Union also condemned the attack, with EU embassies in Baghdad urging that those responsible be brought to justice and warning that such incidents risk further escalation.

France similarly expressed concern, with President Emmanuel Macron describing the strike as unacceptable and underscoring the importance of safeguarding Iraq’s sovereignty, according to the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Regional responses mirrored the international condemnation.

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan denounced the drone strike in a telephone conversation with Barzani, reiterating support for the security and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Iranian officials also issued statements. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi labeled the attack a “terrorist act,” while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps described it as an act of aggression aimed at undermining regional stability.

The United Arab Emirates condemned the strike in direct communication and through an official ministry statement.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed support for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, emphasizing that the attack threatened broader stability.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the strike as “criminal aggression” and expressed full solidarity with Barzani, his family, the federal government of Iraq, and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Within the Kurdistan Region, political figures also responded.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani called on Iraqi federal authorities to hold perpetrators accountable and to prevent further incidents, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s Political Bureau and parliamentary bloc issued statements condemning the strike as part of an ongoing series of attacks targeting regional stability.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw noted that more than 300 attacks had struck the capital within the previous month, resulting in casualties, according to local reporting.

The coordinated domestic and international reactions underscore the gravity of the strike and reflect a broad consensus on the need to maintain security and stability in the Kurdistan Region and across Iraq.

President Masoud Barzani highlighted that earlier attacks on his headquarters were not publicized in order to avoid causing public concern, stressing that all areas of the Kurdistan Region are considered equally significant in terms of security.

Maliki’s statement, alongside responses from Barzani, the Iraqi federal government, and international and regional partners, emphasizes the shared interest in preventing further violence and upholding the security of the Kurdistan Region.

Officials from multiple countries have stressed the importance of coordination between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Baghdad to investigate the attack and deter future incidents.