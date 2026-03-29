Qatar Condemns Attack on Kurdistan Region President’s Residence in Duhok

Doha reiterates firm rejection of violence and warns against destabilizing Iraq

54 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Qatar on Sunday strongly condemned an attack targeting the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok province, warning against actions that threaten stability in Iraq.

In a statement issued from Doha, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the incident in the strongest terms, reaffirming the country’s consistent position rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts regardless of their motives or circumstances.

The ministry stressed that such attacks undermine security and stability in Iraq.

The condemnation adds to a growing list of regional and international reactions following the strike, which has drawn widespread concern over its implications for the security of the Kurdistan Region.

Kurdish leaders swiftly denounced the attack, describing it as a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to the region’s stability, while reaffirming their commitment to maintaining security despite rising tensions.

Neighboring countries have also voiced alarm, with several officials warning that continued attacks risk dragging the Kurdistan Region further into broader regional conflicts.

Diplomatic contacts intensified in the aftermath of the incident, including high-level communications expressing solidarity and support for the region’s leadership.

The strike comes amid heightened regional volatility, as ongoing confrontations between Iran, Israel, and the United States continue to reverberate across the Middle East.

Observers note that the Kurdistan Region—long seen as a relatively stable area—faces increasing risks of spillover from these conflicts, prompting repeated calls from international actors to safeguard its security and prevent further escalation.