Tehran And Washington Near Final Agreement on Release of Blocked Iranian Funds

The proposed release of nearly $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets has emerged as one of the most prominent provisions in a draft understanding currently under discussion

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A new phase of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States appears to be narrowing toward a final framework, as Iranian outlets reported intensified discussions over the mechanism for unfreezing billions of dollars in blocked Iranian assets held abroad.

Iran’s Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf visited Qatar as part of efforts aimed at reaching an agreement on implementing the release of the funds, according to a source close to Iran’s negotiating team cited by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency on Tuesday.

The source stated that Qatar is carrying out intensive mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington, particularly regarding the financial dossier, which remains one of the last unresolved points in the ongoing negotiations.

Tasnim reported that Ghalibaf’s visit to Qatar contributed to “significant progress” in the indirect talks between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Fars News Agency indicated that Qatari mediation is currently focused on resolving the issue of Iran’s blocked financial assets, describing it as the final major dispute remaining in the negotiations.

According to the reports, understandings between Washington and Tehran have moved closer to their final stage after most disputed files were resolved.

Current discussions are now concentrated on the mechanisms for releasing the funds and the conditions tied to implementing the proposed agreement.

Sources estimate that Iran’s total frozen assets abroad range between $100 billion and $120 billion.

The funds include oil revenues and Iranian assets seized or restricted in international banks due to sanctions.

Iran reportedly considers the release of these funds a key condition for implementing any broader agreement.

The reports identified several countries where Iranian revenues and assets remain held. Approximately $20 billion in oil revenues are reportedly located in China, while nearly $7 billion is held in India. Another $6 billion in revenues linked to gas and electricity exports is reportedly located in Iraq.

In South Korea, around $6 billion in Iranian funds remain frozen, although the reports noted the money had previously been transferred to Qatar under an earlier understanding.

The negotiations now appear centered on how and when the assets could be released, as both sides move closer to a potential agreement after months of indirect diplomacy.