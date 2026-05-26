Kurdistan Region President, SDF Chief Discuss Syria Stability and Political Dialogue in Erbil Meeting

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi in Erbil to discuss Syria's security and political situation. Both stressed stability, counterterrorism cooperation, and Kurdish unity as essential for future dialogue with Damascus and a broader political solution.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Nechirvan Barzani received the Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, in Erbil on Tuesday morning to discuss the complex political and security landscape in Syria. The meeting served as a critical platform for reviewing the status of the country's Kurdish population and other ethnic and religious components amidst shifting regional dynamics.

Security and Regional Stability

The discussion opened with a comprehensive review of the security challenges currently facing northern and eastern Syria.

According to an official readout from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, both leaders underscored the fundamental importance of maintaining stability to prevent further humanitarian crises.

A central pillar of their exchange was the shared commitment to confronting the persistent threat of terrorism.

They emphasized that regional cooperation is essential to neutralizing extremist remnants and ensuring the security of all communities in the territory currently under SDF administration.

Kurdish Dialogue and Political Coordination

A major theme of the high-level talks was the advancement of political cohesion within the Syrian Kurdish sphere.

President Barzani and Commander Abdi discussed the urgent necessity of fostering a genuine dialogue among various Kurdish political factions in Syria.

The leaders reached a consensus that internal unity and mutual understanding are prerequisites for any successful political process.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted that a consolidated Kurdish position would significantly strengthen the community's leverage in future negotiations aimed at resolving outstanding issues with the central authorities in Damascus through a comprehensive political resolution.

Expressions of Appreciation and Ongoing Cooperation

During the encounter, the SDF Commander-in-Chief expressed profound gratitude to President Nechirvan Barzani and the leadership of the Kurdistan Region.

Abdi lauded the Region's consistent and principled support for the legitimate rights of Kurds and other diverse components in Syria.

He noted that Erbil's diplomatic and humanitarian engagement has played a vital role in alleviating the pressures faced by these communities during years of conflict.

The two officials also reviewed several other matters of mutual interest, characterizing the ongoing communication between Erbil and the SDF leadership as a cornerstone of regional coordination.

Continuing Diplomatic Channels

The conclusion of the meeting reflects a shared belief that political resolution remains the only viable path forward for the crisis in Syria.

By emphasizing the need for inter-Kurdish understanding and a structured dialogue with Damascus, Barzani and Abdi signaled a continued commitment to a peaceful, negotiated settlement.

The engagement underscores the Kurdistan Region's enduring role as an influential diplomatic hub and a stabilizing partner for stakeholders across the Syrian border.