PMF Member Killed in Salahaddin Mortar Explosion

A mortar shell detonated during a ground-clearing operation at a joint security outpost, highlighting the persistent risks of unexploded ordnance in former conflict zones.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A member of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi) was killed and three others sustained injuries on Monday following a mortar shell explosion in the Salahaddin operations sector. The incident occurred during routine ground-maintenance activities, underscoring the ongoing threat of unexploded ordnance in areas previously affected by military conflict.

The Hashd al-Shaabi Board confirmed the fatality in an official statement, identifying the deceased fighter as Sattar Jabar Abadi.

The board noted that the explosion took place while units were carrying out operational duties in the northern province, a region that has served as a primary theater for counter-insurgency efforts over the past decade.

Explosion During Clearing Operation

According to an informed source regarding the incident cited by local media, the blast occurred while personnel were clearing the terrain around a guard tower.

The source explained that the fighters were in the process of burning dry grass at the base of the outpost, which serves as a joint security position for both the Iraqi Army and Hashd al-Shaabi forces.

It is suspected that the heat or direct contact with the fire triggered a buried or discarded mortar shell.

Operational Hazards Persist

In addition to the death of Abadi, the explosion wounded three other personnel. The informed source stated that one of the injured is in unstable condition after suffering a severe head injury.

Medical teams have been deployed to provide emergency care, though the critical status of the wounded fighter remains a primary concern for the local command.

The Salahaddin province remains a focal point for security operations as Iraqi forces continue to secure the region and neutralize remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS).

Despite the territorial defeat of the group years ago, the landscape in several northern provinces remains littered with explosive remnants of war, including landmines, improvised devices, and unexploded shells.

These hazards frequently result in casualties during routine security patrols or maintenance missions.

The Popular Mobilization Forces play a key role within Iraq's security framework, often operating alongside the regular army to maintain the security posture in rugged terrains.

This latest incident serves as a reminder of the dangerous conditions faced by security personnel tasked with securing and rehabilitating former conflict zones across Iraq.