Peshmerga Minister Says Kurdistan Not Party to Ongoing Conflict, Urges Baghdad to Prevent Attacks

Erbil calls for stronger federal action as repeated drone and missile strikes target Peshmerga positions

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Shoresh Ismail, Minister of Peshmerga Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), said on Sunday that the Kurdistan Region and its forces are not part of the ongoing regional conflict, calling on the federal government in Iraq to take decisive steps to prevent armed groups from launching attacks.

Speaking at a press conference, Ismail stressed that Kurdish political leadership has consistently conveyed through various channels that the Kurdistan Region and the Peshmerga must not be drawn into the broader conflict.

He emphasized that recent attacks, which have resulted in Peshmerga casualties, have deeply affected Kurds worldwide, describing the losses as a collective tragedy extending beyond individual families.

The minister warned that certain armed groups are deliberately seeking to destabilize the Kurdistan Region, noting that these actors are well known. He urged Baghdad to adopt strict legal measures against such groups to prevent further “terrorist acts” and ensure accountability.

Responding to questions about measures to prevent future attacks, Ismail said the Ministry of Peshmerga has taken necessary steps, but underscored that the primary responsibility for defending the Kurdistan Region ultimately lies with the federal government.

He called on Baghdad to protect the region in the same way it safeguards other parts of Iraq.

In recent months, the Kurdistan Region and Peshmerga bases have been repeatedly targeted by drone and missile attacks. Officials say many of these assaults are carried out by armed groups operating outside the control of Iraq’s official security institutions, with the apparent aim of undermining regional stability.

One of the most significant recent incidents involved a strike on a Peshmerga base near Soran, northern Erbil, which killed six fighters and wounded several others.

The attack triggered strong domestic and international reactions, with officials warning of the growing risks posed by unchecked militia activity.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has repeatedly cautioned Baghdad about the dangers of such attacks, urging it to uphold its constitutional responsibility to protect Iraq’s sovereignty, including the Kurdistan Region.

Authorities in Erbil have also called for firm action against groups targeting critical infrastructure and security installations, as tensions continue to rise across the region.

Building on the concerns raised by the KRG and Peshmerga leadership, Saturday’s attack on the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok has drawn widespread regional and international condemnation.

Neighboring governments, international organizations, and diplomatic missions expressed solidarity with the Kurdistan Region, calling for restraint and urging Baghdad to take immediate action to prevent further attacks.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Kurdish authorities in maintaining security and stability within their territory while navigating the complex dynamics of regional conflicts and external pressures.