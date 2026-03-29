Kurdistan Region President Holds Phone Call with Arab League Secretary-General Following Duhok Drone Attack

Leaders discuss regional security and reaffirm support for stability in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region

57 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held a telephone conversation on Sunday with Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in the wake of the recent drone strike targeting Barzani’s residence in Duhok.

During the call, Aboul Gheit strongly condemned the attack and reiterated the Arab League’s support for the safety, security, and stability of both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

He emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in addressing threats to civilian areas and warned against actions that could further destabilize the region.

Barzani expressed his appreciation for Aboul Gheit’s outreach and the Arab League’s consistent commitment to supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The two leaders also discussed the broader security situation in Iraq, reflecting growing concerns over cross-border attacks and militant activity in the region.

The call comes amid heightened tensions in Iraq following multiple drone and missile strikes targeting Peshmerga positions and civilian areas, including Saturday’s attack on the Kurdistan Region President’s residence in Duhok.

One of the most significant recent incidents involved a strike on a Peshmerga base near Soran, northern Erbil, which killed six fighters and wounded several others.

The attack triggered strong domestic and international reactions, with officials warning of the growing risks posed by unchecked militia activity.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has repeatedly cautioned Baghdad about the dangers of such attacks, urging it to uphold its constitutional responsibility to protect Iraq’s sovereignty, including the Kurdistan Region.

Authorities in Erbil have also called for firm action against groups targeting critical infrastructure and security installations, as tensions continue to rise across the region.

Regional observers have warned that such attacks could exacerbate instability in Iraq, potentially drawing the Kurdistan Region into wider regional conflicts if preventative measures are not taken.

In recent months, diplomatic engagement with regional organizations like the Arab League has intensified, as Kurdish authorities seek to secure international support for the protection of civilians and critical infrastructure.