Saudi Arabia Condemns Attacks on Kurdistan Region Leaders, Reaffirms Support for Iraq’s Stability

Riyadh stresses solidarity with Erbil amid rising regional tensions and threats to the Kurdistan Region

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday issued a strong condemnation of attacks targeting the residences of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and President Masoud Barzani, as well as other strikes affecting the Kurdistan Region.

In an official statement, Riyadh denounced actions that threaten Iraq’s security and stability, emphasizing its solidarity with both the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

“The Kingdom stresses its rejection of everything that threatens the security and stability of Iraq, affirming its solidarity with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and its support for their security and stability,” the ministry said, underlining Riyadh’s commitment to safeguarding its regional partners amid escalating tensions.

The attacks come amid a period of heightened insecurity in the Kurdistan Region, with multiple drone and missile strikes targeting Peshmerga forces and civilian areas, including the high-profile assault on Barzani’s residence in Duhok.

Regional actors and international organizations have widely condemned the strikes, calling on Baghdad to take immediate measures to prevent further attacks and to protect the Kurdistan Region and the sovereignty of Iraq.

Saudi Arabia has maintained historically close bilateral relations with the Kurdistan Region, marked by strategic, economic, and security cooperation. Riyadh has repeatedly engaged with Erbil to support development projects, bolster regional stability, and enhance security coordination, particularly in northern Iraq, which borders multiple areas of regional conflict.

The statement reinforces the Kingdom’s role as a key regional partner of the Kurdistan Region, signaling continued diplomatic backing amid rising threats.

Observers note that international reactions—including from neighboring countries, the Arab League, and Western allies—reflect strong support for the security of the Kurdistan Region, with multiple statements emphasizing the importance of safeguarding its stability and protecting its leadership from further attacks.

The Saudi response aligns with broader diplomatic efforts to ensure Iraq’s stability and the safety of its autonomous region, particularly as attacks on Kurdish leadership and infrastructure continue to draw international attention.