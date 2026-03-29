Iran’s Supreme Leader Thanks Iraqi Authorities for Support Amid Regional Tensions

Mujtaba Khamenei’s message underscores Tehran’s influence in Baghdad despite U.S. pressure

59 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Supreme Leader of Iran, Mujtaba Khamenei, on Sunday, expressed his gratitude to Iraq’s religious authorities and people for their firm stance against attacks on Iran, according to official Iranian media. The message, reportedly delivered through Iran's Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, to the Iraqi Council of the Supreme Islamic Authority, emphasized Baghdad’s clear support for Tehran amid ongoing regional tensions.

In his message, Khamenei acknowledged the backing of Iraqi authorities during recent military and drone incidents targeting Iran, highlighting the close coordination and alignment of positions between the two countries.

Analysts note that this communication signals Tehran’s intent to maintain and reinforce its influence over Iraq’s political and security landscape, despite repeated warnings from the United States.

Since the start of heightened U.S.–Iran tensions in the region, Washington has repeatedly called on Baghdad to distance itself from Tehran, uphold Iraq’s sovereignty, and assert independent decision-making.

The Trump administration has also pressed Iraq to dissolve Iran-backed militias and bring all armed forces and security structures under full Iraqi government control. However, none of these measures have been implemented, and Iran continues to enjoy strong political, military, and logistical backing from Iraqi government officials, political factions, and Iran-aligned militias.

The message from Mujtaba Khamenei also comes amid speculation about his health and capacity to govern. Some analysts and top U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump, have suggested that Khamenei may be dead or severely incapacitated, arguing that statements and letters currently attributed to him by Iranian authorities are likely not coming from him.

Despite these assertions, the recent message to Iraqi authorities underscores Iran’s position that Mujtaba Khamenei remains alive and retains direct authority, reaffirming Tehran’s intent to project continuity and command across regional allies.

Iranian-Iraqi relations remain deeply intertwined, with both governments maintaining strong bilateral ties in security, politics, and economic cooperation. Baghdad’s alignment with Tehran on multiple regional issues, including militia support and shared responses to external threats, reflects Iran’s entrenched influence despite U.S. efforts to counter it.

Observers say the recent message highlights the enduring weight of Iran’s leadership in Iraqi decision-making circles and signals Tehran’s continuing commitment to defend its interests through Baghdad-aligned channels.

This development comes amid a pattern of repeated attacks across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, where Iran-backed militias have operated with considerable autonomy, often carrying out strikes without clear accountability or effective restraint from Iraqi state authorities.

By publicly expressing gratitude to Iraqi religious and political leaders, Khamenei not only reinforces the perception of Iraqi-Iranian unity but also demonstrates Tehran’s leverage over Iraq’s military and political posture in the region.