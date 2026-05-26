President Barzani Uses Eid al-Adha Message to Demand End to Kurdistan's Political Deadlock

President Masoud Barzani has used his holiday address to issue a direct appeal to the Region's political parties, urging them to resolve a prolonged political impasse after Eid al-Adha.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Against the backdrop of one of Islam's holiest celebrations, President Masoud Barzani delivered more than greetings on Tuesday. In a message issued on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, President Barzani turned his holiday address into a political call, imploring the Region's fractured political forces to abandon their rivalries and return to the table.

President Barzani opened his address with congratulations to Muslims across Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world, and extended particular greetings to the families of martyrs, the Peshmerga, and the citizens of the Kurdistan Region. He prayed that the Almighty would bring "goodness, happiness, and prosperity" to the people of Kurdistan and beyond.

But the message quickly turned to the political climate gripping the Region. President Barzani called on parties to "abandon the fruitless rivalries.”

Most concretely, President Barzani called on the Kurdistan Region's political parties to hold talks immediately after the Eid holiday, with what he described as "a spirit of sincerity and patriotism," with the aim of resolving the political deadlock and bringing an end to what he termed an "unfavorable situation."

He framed the appeal not merely as a political preference but as an obligation. "This is a moral, national, and patriotic duty," he wrote.

President Barzani closed his message on a note of cautious hope, expressing his wish that Eid al-Adha would mark a turning point, not just a holiday, but the beginning of a new political chapter.

The Full message of President Masoud Barzani:

“In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

On the occasion of the arrival of the holy Eid al-Adha, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Muslims of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the entire world. I offer my special greetings to the honorable families of the martyrs, the heroic Peshmerga, and all the beloved citizens of Kurdistan. On this blessed occasion, I pray to Almighty God to bring goodness, happiness, and prosperity to the people of Kurdistan and the world.

Furthermore, at this sensitive and fateful juncture, my message to the political parties and forces of Kurdistan is for all sides to prioritize the interests of the people of Kurdistan and to place the supreme interests of our nation above narrow goals and agendas. I urge them to abandon the fruitless rivalries and the internal strife that has long plagued the political process in the Region. I call upon the political parties of the Region to convene after the holy Eid al-Adha with a spirit of sincerity and patriotism to resolve the political deadlock and bring an end to this unfavorable situation. This is a moral, national, and patriotic duty; it is imperative that all parties act with a sense of responsibility and return to the correct path.

I hope that this Eid will serve as a starting point for the improvement of conditions in the Kurdistan Region, the overcoming of political obstacles, and the establishment of peace, tranquility, and stability in our region and across the globe.

May your Eid be blessed, and may you always remain in joy and safety.

Masoud Barzani

May 26, 2026”