PM Barzani Meets Mazloum Abdi to Discuss Syria Developments, Kurdish Rights

The two sides emphasized the importance of preserving security and stability in Syria and ensuring the rights of the Kurdish people, as well as all other ethnic and religious components of Syrian society.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to discuss the latest developments in Syria, with both sides stressing the importance of stability and protecting the rights of all communities in the country.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the meeting focused on the overall situation in Syria and the Kurdish issue amid ongoing political and security challenges facing the country.

The two sides emphasized the importance of preserving security and stability in Syria and ensuring the rights of the Kurdish people, as well as all other ethnic and religious components of Syrian society.

The meeting comes at a sensitive time for Syria, where political uncertainty and security concerns continue to shape developments across several regions, particularly in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria), which is largely administered by the SDF and affiliated local authorities.

The Kurdistan Region has long maintained close ties with Syrian Kurdish political and military actors and has frequently voiced support for dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and regional stability amid ongoing tensions in Syria and the wider Middle East.