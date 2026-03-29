UN Chief Condemns Drone Attack on Kurdistan Region President’s Residence

Guterres calls for investigation and accountability amid rising security concerns in Iraq

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday strongly condemned the drone attack targeting the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok province, calling for a full investigation and accountability for those responsible.

In a statement delivered by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, the Secretary-General denounced the March 28 attack and urged Iraqi authorities to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

He also called on all actors to reject violence in all its forms and to take steps to prevent further attempts to destabilize Iraq.

The UN condemnation adds to a growing wave of regional and international reactions following the attack, which has raised alarm over the security situation in the Kurdistan Region.

Governments and organizations across the Middle East and beyond have expressed solidarity with Kurdish leadership, emphasizing the need to protect civilian areas and maintain stability in the Kurdistan Region.

The drone strike on Barzani’s residence comes amid a broader pattern of escalating attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region, including missile and drone strikes on Peshmerga positions and infrastructure.

Kurdish officials have repeatedly warned that such incidents risk undermining the region’s stability and have called on Baghdad to take stronger action to prevent armed groups from operating outside state control.

Observers note that the Secretary-General’s statement reflects growing international concern over the potential spillover of wider Middle East conflicts into Iraq, while reinforcing calls for restraint, accountability, and coordinated efforts to safeguard the country’s stability.