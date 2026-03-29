Power Outage Hits Tehran and Alborz Following Attacks on Energy Infrastructure

The blackout comes amid an already strained electricity network and rising regional tensions. Authorities said the disruption was caused by strikes on key electricity infrastructure, though further details on the extent of the damage have not been disclosed.

58 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s Ministry of Energy announced on Sunday that electricity supply has been completely cut off in the capital, Tehran, its surrounding areas, and Alborz Province, following attacks targeting the country’s power sector facilities.

The blackout comes amid an already strained electricity network and rising regional tensions. Authorities said the disruption was caused by strikes on key electricity infrastructure, though further details on the extent of the damage have not been disclosed.

In a statement released on Sunday, and confirmed by Iranian state television, the Ministry of Energy said technical teams had been deployed and were working continuously to restore power to affected areas. Officials did not provide a timeline for when electricity would be fully reinstated.

The outage follows earlier warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump, who had threatened to target Iran’s energy production facilities if a peace agreement was not reached. While the deadlines for such an agreement had reportedly been extended multiple times to allow room for diplomacy, the latest developments suggest a significant escalation.

The widespread blackout affecting the capital and nearby regions indicates a shift in the conflict, with critical infrastructure now increasingly in the crosshairs.