Trump Tells Non-Participants in Iran War to ‘Get Your Own Oil’ as Strait of Hormuz Tensions Rise

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized nations that “refused to get involved,” urging them to “build up some delayed courage” and take oil shipments themselves.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that countries facing fuel shortages but staying out of the Middle East war should secure their own oil from the Strait of Hormuz, signaling a tougher U.S. stance on burden-sharing amid escalating tensions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized nations that “refused to get involved,” urging them to “build up some delayed courage” and take oil shipments themselves. He added that the United States would no longer provide assistance, stating: “The U.S.A. won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us.”

Trump further claimed that Iran had been “essentially decimated,” suggesting that the most difficult phase of the conflict had already passed.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reinforced the message during a press conference, emphasizing that the Strait of Hormuz is a shared international responsibility.

“This is an international waterway that we use less than most, in fact, dramatically less than most,” Hegseth said. “It's not just our problem set, going forward, even though we have done the lion's share of preparation to ensure that that strait will be open.”

Hegseth also warned that the coming days in the conflict with Iran would be “decisive,” indicating a potentially critical turning point in military operations.

While he did not confirm whether U.S. ground troops would be deployed, Hegseth declined to rule out the possibility, saying he would not “tip his hand” on future actions.

The comments come amid heightened global concern over energy supplies, as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz — a key transit route for global oil shipments — continue to impact markets and fuel availability worldwide.