President Barzani Congratulates KCP, ICP on Founding Anniversary

President Barzani congratulated the Kurdistan and Iraqi Communist Parties on the anniversary of their founding. He praised their role in promoting freedom and opposing dictatorship, and stressed the importance of political coordination to maintain stability in Kurdistan and Iraq.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani extended his congratulations to the Kurdistan Communist Party (KCP) and the Iraqi Communist Party (ICP) on Tuesday marking the anniversary of their founding.

In a formal message, Barzani recognized the contributions and sacrifices of both parties in advancing the cause of freedom and opposing dictatorship in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

“On this occasion, we express our appreciation for the role and sacrifices of the Kurdistan Communist Party and the Iraqi Communist Party in the struggle of the Iraqi people and the people of Kurdistan to achieve freedom and oppose dictatorship,” President Barzani stated.

He further conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and success of the parties’ leadership, members, and supporters.

President Barzani highlighted the importance of coordination and joint efforts among political parties in addressing challenges and overcoming obstacles.

“On this anniversary, we emphasize the coordination and joint efforts of political parties to overcome obstacles and challenges, and to keep the Kurdistan Region and Iraq away from tensions and complexities,” he said in the statement.

The anniversary commemorates the establishment of both the Kurdistan Communist Party and the Iraqi Communist Party, parties that have historically engaged in political and social struggles in Iraq.

President Barzani’s message underscored their role in advancing civic freedoms and political engagement, while advocating for stability in the region through cooperative political action.

According to the statement, President Barzani’s message was issued in the name of God, emphasizing the ceremonial and formal nature of the congratulations.

The president called on all political groups to maintain dialogue and collaboration to ensure Iraq and the Kurdistan Region remain free from conflicts and instability.

The Kurdistan Communist Party and the Iraqi Communist Party have each marked their founding anniversaries as milestones in their respective political histories.

President Barzani’s recognition of both organizations reflects an ongoing acknowledgment by regional leadership of the diverse political actors contributing to governance and civic life in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

President Barzani’s remarks came amid broader regional efforts to encourage political cohesion and active engagement among parties, aiming to fortify democratic processes and mitigate tensions.

By emphasizing joint action, the president reaffirmed a commitment to collective responsibility in addressing domestic and regional challenges.

The president’s congratulatory message reiterated appreciation for the historical and ongoing contributions of these parties to the political and social fabric of Iraq and Kurdistan, highlighting their participation in struggles for political freedoms and opposition to authoritarian rule.