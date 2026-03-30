Netanyahu Says Iran Regime Could Collapse as War Passes 'Halfway Point'

In an interview with the U.S. broadcaster Newsmax, Netanyahu said the current military campaign is focused on weakening Iran rather than directly toppling its leadership.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he believes Iran’s ruling system may eventually collapse from within, while emphasizing that such an outcome is not the stated objective of the ongoing war involving Israel and the United States.

In an interview with the U.S. broadcaster Newsmax, Netanyahu said the current military campaign is focused on weakening Iran rather than directly toppling its leadership. “I think this regime will collapse internally,” he said, adding that Israel’s efforts are aimed at degrading Iran’s military, missile, and nuclear capabilities, while also contributing to internal pressure on the system.

Netanyahu noted that the war effort has already achieved significant progress. “It’s definitely beyond the halfway point,” he said, declining to provide a specific timeline for when the conflict might end.

He also proposed a bypass for the Mediterranean to address potential closures of the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting a shift in oil redirection strategies.

The escalation comes amid intensifying confrontation between Israel, the United States, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, following years of mounting tensions over Iran’s regional influence and nuclear ambitions.

In February and March, the United States and Israel conducted coordinated military operations against Iran following the breakdown of nuclear negotiations. The initial wave of strikes in Tehran resulted in the deaths of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as senior military and intelligence officials, including Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi.