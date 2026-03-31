Öcalan Says Iran Developments Highlight Importance of Türkiye Peace Process

Öcalan urges Türkiye to embrace democracy, framing the PKK as committed to peace. Amid Middle East tensions, he calls for dialogue over arms, linking regional stability to reform and highlighting Iran’s impact on the peace process.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), released a new statement on Tuesday asserting that recent developments in Iran underscore the legitimacy and importance of the peace process in Türkiye. The message was delivered through the Imrali delegation of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), which visited Imrali Island three days earlier.

In the statement, Öcalan said the PKK “has no issue with the Republic of Türkiye,” attributing ongoing tensions solely to deficiencies in democratic governance. “The solution lies in strengthening the Republic through a democratic system,” he added, emphasizing that political reform is central to addressing longstanding problems.

Öcalan highlighted that the complexity of regional developments requires a broad perspective. He noted that while some progress has been made in Syria, the ongoing conflict in Iran now dominates the regional agenda.

He described three distinct geopolitical lines emerging after the Iran war: an Israeli line, a line led by Britain and other powers aimed at maintaining the status quo, and a line advocating democracy and coexistence, which Öcalan said the PKK supports through the peace process and democratic society.

According to the message, these dynamics reaffirm the significance of Türkiye’s peace process. Öcalan explained that solutions are being developed along the Anatolian and Mesopotamian axis, reflecting historical ties between the two regions.

Öcalan reiterated his Feb. 27 statement that the era of armed struggle has ended, framing political and democratic engagement as the sole legitimate path forward. He described the PKK’s focus on negotiation and dialogue as part of a broader commitment to resolving conflicts without recourse to violence.

The message was conveyed by the Imrali delegation of the DEM Party, which continues to serve as the primary channel of communication between Öcalan and external political actors. The delegation’s visit marked the latest in a series of exchanges aimed at advancing the peace process, which has been intermittently pursued over the decades since Öcalan’s imprisonment on Imrali Island in 1999.

Öcalan’s statements come amid a period of heightened regional tension, with multiple conflicts unfolding across the Middle East.

The statement stressed that Kurdish issues should not be approached narrowly, given the intricate geopolitical arrangements in the region. Öcalan called for a comprehensive, democracy-driven approach to problem-solving that incorporates historical and regional considerations.

The leader also framed the PKK’s position within an international context, contrasting the group’s emphasis on democratic coexistence with other powers’ focus on preserving existing arrangements. He emphasized that the peace process in Türkiye remains a legitimate avenue for addressing longstanding grievances and fostering regional stability.

In closing, Öcalan reaffirmed the PKK’s commitment to political and democratic methods, highlighting that armed struggle is no longer part of the organization’s strategy. The message underscores continuity with prior calls for negotiation and dialogue, situating current efforts within a sustained effort to achieve durable political solutions.

The statement by Öcalan confirms the PKK’s continued engagement with Türkiye’s peace process and reinforces the group’s official abandonment of armed confrontation, reflecting ongoing dialogue facilitated by the DEM Party delegation.