KDP Delegation Arrives in Baghdad to Address Attacks on Kurdistan Region

Top KDP delegation arrive in Baghdad to press Iraqi political parties on missile and drone attacks against Kurdistan, government formation, and the next presidency, seeking coordinated security and political action to safeguard the Kurdistan Region and ensure a stable federal transition.

47 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A top-level delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday to engage with Iraqi political parties on security and political matters, officials said.

The delegation, according to Kurdistan24, includes Fazel Mirani, Head of the Executive Body of the KDP Political Bureau; Fawzi Hariri, Head of the Diwan of the Kurdistan Region Presidency; Nawzad Hadi, a member of the Political Bureau; and Omed Sabah, a member of the KDP Central Committee.

Officials said the KDP representatives are set to discuss three primary topics with Iraqi political parties: missile and drone attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region, the formation of the new Iraqi government, and the election of Iraq’s next president.

In recent months, the Kurdistan Region has faced repeated drone and missile attacks.

KDP officials noted that these incidents have raised significant concerns among regional political leaders. The party has previously called on the federal government to uphold its responsibilities in safeguarding the territorial sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The delegation’s visit forms part of the KDP’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with Baghdad, aimed at pressuring decision-making parties to prevent further security incidents and maintain stability, according to the report.

The party members are scheduled to hold meetings with multiple Iraqi political figures to discuss procedural steps for addressing these issues.

Sources emphasized that the discussions will focus on coordination between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government to manage security threats and support governmental transition processes.

KDP officials underlined the importance of a unified approach in dealing with security threats and ensuring the effective formation of the federal administration.

The discussions are intended to reaffirm commitments by all parties to political dialogue and the protection of regional stability.

The delegation’s Baghdad visit represents a continuation of the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s efforts to engage federal authorities on immediate security and governance concerns.