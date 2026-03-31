Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Threaten US Tech Firms Amid Escalating Tensions

In a statement, the Guards said that beginning at 8:00 p.m. Tehran time (1630 GMT) on Wednesday, April 1, the firms should “expect the destruction of their relevant units” in retaliation for any additional killings.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned on Tuesday it would target major American technology companies, including Apple, Google, and Meta, if further Iranian leaders are killed in what it described as “targeted assassinations.”

In a statement, the Guards said that beginning at 8:00 p.m. Tehran time (1630 GMT) on Wednesday, April 1, the firms should “expect the destruction of their relevant units” in retaliation for any additional killings. The statement listed 18 companies it accused of involvement in operations targeting Iranian officials.

“We advise the employees of these institutions to immediately leave their workplaces to preserve their lives,” the IRGC added.

The warning comes amid intensifying regional conflict, as US President Donald Trump has said Washington is pursuing diplomatic efforts to end hostilities, while also threatening to expand the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

The IRGC accused both the US government and leading tech firms of ignoring repeated warnings to halt alleged activities linked to tracking and facilitating assassinations of senior Iranian figures. It claimed the companies play a “main element in designing and tracking assassination targets.”

Other firms named in the statement include Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, Tesla, Palantir Technologies, and Nvidia.

“Companies that actively participate in terrorist designs will face reciprocal action for every targeted assassination,” the statement said.

The threat follows the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour on the first day of the war on February 28. Senior figures, including security chief Ali Larijani, have also been killed.

While Israel and the United States say the strikes have significantly weakened Iran’s leadership structure, some analysts argue the Islamic Republic continues to demonstrate resilience and an ability to recover despite the losses.