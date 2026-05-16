EU Congratulates Iraq on Formation of New Government

European Union reaffirms support for Iraq’s sovereignty as Brussels seeks deeper cooperation with Baghdad on security, economy, and regional stability

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The European Union on Friday congratulated Iraq on the formation of its new government and expressed support for Iraq’s prime minister, Ali al-Zaidi.

In a statement issued on Friday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas wished success to al-Zaidi and his cabinet “in delivering on the aspirations of the Iraqi people.”

The European Union also welcomed the reappointment of Fuad Hussein as Iraq’s foreign minister, saying it looked forward to continuing engagement and cooperation with him.

The statement reaffirmed the EU’s “unequivocal support” for Iraq’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, while describing Iraq as a key regional partner. The European Union further stated that it remains ready to continue working with the new Iraqi government to help ensure “a peaceful and prosperous future for all Iraqi people.”

The remarks came shortly after Iraq’s parliament approved the new government led by Iraq’s prime minister, Ali al-Zaidi, following weeks of political negotiations inside the Coordination Framework alliance.

Relations between Iraq and the European Union have expanded significantly in recent years, particularly in the areas of security cooperation, counterterrorism, economic reform, migration management, energy, and regional diplomacy. Since the war against ISIS, the European Union has remained one of Iraq’s largest international partners through humanitarian assistance, stabilization funding, institutional support, and reconstruction programs across multiple sectors.

European governments and institutions have also continued supporting Iraqi security sector reform and broader stabilization efforts through both bilateral cooperation and NATO-related missions operating in Iraq.

Economically, the European Union increasingly views Iraq as an important regional partner in energy, transportation, and infrastructure connectivity, particularly amid growing international concerns over energy security and shifting regional trade corridors. European companies have expanded interest in Iraqi oil, gas, renewable energy, infrastructure, and investment opportunities in recent years.

Diplomatically, Brussels has repeatedly encouraged Iraq to maintain balanced regional relations and avoid becoming further drawn into wider regional conflicts involving Iran, the United States, and neighboring countries. European officials have also increasingly viewed Iraq as a potentially important regional mediator and strategic transit corridor connecting the Gulf region, Türkiye, and European markets.