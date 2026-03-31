Iraqi Deputy Speaker Calls for Political Unity to Confront Security Challenges

Farhad Atrushi calls for stronger political coordination in Iraq, stressing unity to face security challenges and protect stability amid ongoing regional conflicts.

39 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On Tuesday, the Second Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Farhad Atrushi, issued a statement marking the anniversary of the founding of both the Iraqi Communist Party and the Kurdistan Communist Party, extending his congratulations on the occasion.

In his statement, Atrushi highlighted the long history of the two parties, founded on March 31, 1934, noting their legacy of struggle, activism, and sacrifice in pursuit of freedom and social justice.

He underscored that the current phase—described as both sensitive and critical, particularly amid ongoing war and military confrontations in the region—requires strengthened coordination and joint cooperation among all political forces and national parties.

Atrushi emphasized that there is a historical necessity to enhance political alignment in order to effectively confront the security challenges facing the region, warning that fragmentation could expose Iraq to the negative repercussions of escalating tensions.

He also pointed to the importance of supporting all efforts aimed at preserving the country’s security and stability during this complex period, stressing that such measures are essential to shield Iraq from the adverse impacts of regional instability.

As regional conflicts continue to intensify, Atrushi’s call for unity underscores a broader push to reinforce Iraq’s internal cohesion and safeguard its stability against external pressures.