Lebanese lawmaker Accuses Hezbollah of Undermining Peace Efforts

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24, Karam said Hezbollah, acting under the direction of Iran, was unwilling to surrender its weapons to the Lebanese state because it sought “a government that solely supports Iran.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Lebanese Christian lawmaker Fadi Karam on Sunday strongly criticized Hezbollah, accusing the Iran-backed group of attempting to undermine ongoing peace efforts and negotiations in Lebanon, while calling on the government to end the dominance of the armed group.

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24, Karam said Hezbollah, acting under the direction of Iran, was unwilling to surrender its weapons to the Lebanese state because it sought “a government that solely supports Iran.”

“Hezbollah was created by Iran, and for the past 30 years, Tehran has used this group and Lebanese territory to serve its own political and security objectives,” Karam said.

The Lebanese lawmaker urged the government to confront Hezbollah decisively while avoiding a return to civil conflict. He stressed that the Lebanese state must work to reduce the group’s influence without dragging the country into another civil war.

“If Hezbollah insists on refusing to surrender its weapons, then the Lebanese Army has the legal right and is capable of disarming them by force,” he stated.

Commenting on Hezbollah’s attempts to disrupt peace talks with Israel, Karam said the group would not be able to halt the negotiation process.

“No matter what Hezbollah does, it will not be able to stop the negotiations, because the government has made its decision, and the steps are moving forward one after another,” he said.

The remarks come amid ongoing U.S.-mediated efforts to maintain a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. The truce has been extended for another 45 days to allow direct negotiations to continue.

The negotiation process began on April 15 in Washington, with a third round of talks expected on June focusing on Hezbollah’s disarmament and broader regional security arrangements.