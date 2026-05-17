Trump Warns Iran ‘There Won’t Be Anything Left of Them’ Unless it Agrees to Deal

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”

36 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a stark warning to Iran, saying “there won’t be anything left of them” if Tehran fails to quickly reach a peace agreement with the United States amid rising regional tensions.

In a post published on his Truth Social platform, Trump said time was running out for Iran to act.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”

The warning came shortly after Trump held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the two leaders reportedly discussed the possibility of coordinating renewed military operations if diplomatic efforts collapse.

The latest remarks underscore the growing strain surrounding ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran. A temporary ceasefire agreement has reportedly stalled in recent days, with Trump previously describing the truce as being on “massive life support” after rejecting Iranian counter-proposals.

Regional tensions have also intensified following Iran’s announcement that it plans to introduce shipping tolls and tighter traffic controls in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes. The move has drawn strong opposition from the United States and its regional allies, who view any disruption to maritime traffic in the waterway as a major threat to global energy supplies and regional stability.

The escalating rhetoric has fueled concerns of a broader confrontation in the Middle East, particularly as diplomatic channels between Washington and Tehran appear increasingly fragile.