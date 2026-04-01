Former Coalition Official: Urges US to Provide Kurdistan Region With Anti-Drone and Missile Defense Systems After 500 Attacks

Colonel Myles B. Caggins III urged the US to provide anti-drone and missile defense systems to the Kurdistan Region, citing over 500 attacks targeting civilians, infrastructure, and military sites.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid escalating security threats and repeated aerial attacks, a former spokesman for the Global Coalition against ISIS has called on the United States to take immediate and direct action by equipping the Kurdistan Region with advanced air defense systems.

On Wednesday, Colonel Myles B. Caggins III, former spokesman for the Global Coalition against ISIS, told Kurdistan24 that the Kurdistan Region has been targeted more than 500 times since the beginning of the conflict. He stated that these attacks have not only struck military bases, but have also targeted civilians, economic infrastructure, and residential homes, with visible destruction documented in Kurdistan24 footage.

Caggins pointed out that the primary driver behind these attacks is the unwillingness of armed groups operating outside legal frameworks to accept the Kurdistan Region’s development and stability. He said, “Just as in the past the Kurdish people and the Peshmerga protected Americans and were loyal partners, now it is time for the United States to do the same and support the Peshmerga so they can defend themselves and their skies.”

Regarding military assistance, the former coalition spokesman called on Washington to directly provide anti-drone and missile defense systems to the Kurdistan Region. He also referred to a 2024 law that tasked the Pentagon with studying the provision of air defense systems for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

“Although I have not seen the report and do not know what has happened between Biden and Trump, now is the time for the United States to take serious steps and provide the necessary weapons and technology to counter drones,” he added.

These remarks come as the Kurdistan Region has faced a recent wave of intensive drone attacks over the past few days, causing damage to civilian areas and raising significant concern within the international community.

Caggins’ call underscores growing urgency for strengthened air defenses as the Kurdistan Region continues to face persistent aerial threats.