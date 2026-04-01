CENTCOM Rejects IRGC Claim of Killing 200 US Pilots in Saudi Arabia

CENTCOM denied IRGC claims of attacking US pilots in Saudi Arabia, stating no American personnel were harmed and describing the allegations as false and misleading.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a swift and forceful response, US Central Command moved to counter claims circulated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, firmly denying reports of an attack on American personnel in Saudi Arabia and dismissing the allegations as fabricated.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) strongly rejected statements issued by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which claimed that a US military site in Saudi Arabia had been targeted, resulting in an attack on 200 American pilots and aircrew.

In response to the IRGC statement, CENTCOM said in a post on X:

“CLAIM: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it attacked the residence of American pilots and aircrew in Saudi Arabia with a drone and missile, impacting a gathering of 200 people. FACT: IRGC leaders said the same thing for Dubai on March 28. The Iranian regime’s claims were false then and are false now for Saudi Arabia. No U.S. personnel have been attacked. The IRGC’s continued efforts to spread lies are desperate attempts to distract from the truth. Iranian forces are losing vast amounts of military capability as U.S. forces continue delivering unrelenting firepower.”

CENTCOM emphasized that such claims are entirely inaccurate, stressing that no US personnel were targeted or harmed in Saudi Arabia. The command added that similar allegations had previously been made regarding Dubai on March 28, which were also proven false.

The statement further accused Iranian forces of attempting to deflect attention from what it described as significant military losses in recent developments, asserting that the dissemination of such claims is part of a broader effort to obscure realities on the ground.

CENTCOM’s response draws a clear line against what it describes as misinformation, underscoring that no attack on US personnel in Saudi Arabia took place.