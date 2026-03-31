Drone Debris Strikes Homes in Erbil After Nighttime Interceptions

More than 20 drones were intercepted over Erbil on Tuesday, with debris causing material damage to homes and civilian property, though no casualties were reported.

21 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a night marked by heightened security tensions, the skies over Erbil became a scene of aerial interceptions, as multiple drones were neutralized mid-air, only for their debris to descend onto residential neighborhood, leaving destruction and fear among civilians.

A Kurdistan24 correspondent in Erbil reported, citing information from the Erbil Governorate, that on Tuesday night, more than 20 drones were intercepted over the city. The operation resulted in fragments fallen across a residential neighborhood, causing damage to civilian properties.

In one residential area, a downed drone fell onto the roof of a house, creating a large hole in the ceiling of the living room. The homeowner, an Arab resident, told Kurdistan24, “We were asleep when we heard a very loud explosion. All the windows and glass in our home shattered, and fire broke out inside the living room.” He added that this was the third or fourth time their house had been damaged due to such incidents.

Although no casualties were reported, the material damage was extensive. Televisions, household belongings, and even residents’ vehicles in the affected areas sustained damage. One resident described the psychological impact, noting that women and children experienced severe distress due to the intensity of the explosions and the destruction inside their homes.

Immediately after the incidents, civil defense teams, Asayish forces, and ambulance units arrived at the sites to contain the fires and provide medical assistance.

The interceptions prevented greater harm, but the falling debris underscored the persistent risks facing civilians on the ground.