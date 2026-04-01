Iran's Supreme Leader Reaffirms Unwavering Support for Hezbollah, Says Resistance Path Will Continue

Iran’s leader Mojtaba Khamenei told Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem that Tehran’s support for the “resistance front” against the US and Israel will remain unchanged.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a message carrying strategic weight and symbolic continuity, Iran’s new supreme leader reaffirmed his country’s unwavering commitment to its regional policy, declaring that support for the “resistance front” will remain unchanged.

On Tuesday, Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, sent an official letter to Naim Qassem, Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon. The message came in response to a condolence note sent by Hezbollah following the death of Ali Khamenei.

In the letter, Khamenei emphasized that resistance against what he described as “the staunch enemies of the Islamic world, namely the United States and Israel,” remains a core pillar of Iran’s policy. He stated, “The path of resistance, shaped by great commanders such as Qassem Soleimani, Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Mousavi, will continue, and the blood of martyrs will strengthen this tree.”

Khamenei described the current regional conflict as a test of endurance and resilience, adding, “At this historical and sensitive moment in the region, you are leading this blessed movement. I hope that with your wisdom and courage, you will thwart the enemy’s plans.” He also expressed confidence that Hezbollah would be able to restore dignity and stability to the people of Lebanon.

At the conclusion of the letter, Iran’s supreme leader reiterated Tehran’s official stance, stating, “We reaffirm that the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran remains firmly on the line of the late Imam, and we will continue supporting and cooperating with the resistance front against the aggressions of the United States and Israel.”

The message underscores Tehran’s continued alignment with its longstanding regional strategy, signaling no shift in its support for allied groups.