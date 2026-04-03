Erbil Governor Says All Attacks Intercepted, No Casualties Reported

Erbil Governor Omed Xoshnaw said all attacks were intercepted overnight, with no casualties reported, though drone debris fell in one neighborhood.

2026-04-03 01:56

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a tense night marked by the sound of explosions overhead, Erbil’s governor confirmed that all incoming attacks were successfully intercepted, with no reported casualties across the city.

Omed Xoshnaw, Governor of Erbil, stated that all attacks carried out against the city on the night were intercepted, and no loss of life occurred.

In a statement to Kurdistan24, Xoshnaw said coalition defense systems were able to neutralize all incoming threats. He added, “Only a fragment of a destroyed drone fell in one of the city’s neighborhoods, but fortunately there were no casualties.”

His remarks came as multiple explosions were heard in the skies over Erbil during the night, resulting from the interception of attacking drones by defense systems.

The successful interceptions prevented casualties, underscoring the role of defense systems in protecting the city during the incident.