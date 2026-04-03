CNN: US Intelligence Says Iran Still Has Thousands of Drones, Missiles Despite Weeks of Strikes

US intelligence says Iran still has thousands of drones and missiles, with about half its launchers intact, despite ongoing US and Israeli strikes.

2026-04-03 04:44

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a development that contrasts with official statements, US intelligence assessments indicate that Iran continues to possess substantial military capabilities, including thousands of drones and missiles, despite weeks of sustained strikes.

According to a CNN report citing multiple intelligence sources, recent US assessments show that roughly half of Iran’s missile launchers remain intact, even after continuous US and Israeli attacks over the past five weeks.

One source said, “They are still very much poised to wreak absolute havoc throughout the entire region.”

The report noted that some of the remaining launchers may currently be inaccessible, such as those buried underground but not destroyed. Intelligence findings also indicated that thousands of one-way attack drones still exist in Iran’s arsenal, representing approximately 50 percent of the country’s drone capabilities.

In addition, a large portion of Iran’s coastal defense cruise missiles remains intact. These systems are considered a key capability allowing Iran to threaten shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

The assessment presents a more nuanced picture compared to public statements by US President Donald Trump, who said Iran’s “ability to launch missiles and drones is dramatically curtailed, and their weapons factories and rocket launchers are being blown to pieces, very few of them left.”

As of Wednesday, US Central Command reported that more than 12,300 targets inside Iran have been struck. Intelligence sources said these operations have degraded Iran’s military capabilities and resulted in the killing of key senior leaders in US and Israeli strikes, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s National Security Council.

The Pentagon, however, disputed the CNN report. Spokesman Sean Parnell said the reporting was “completely wrong,” adding, “The United States military has delivered a crippling series of blows to the Iranian regime. We are far ahead of schedule on accomplishing our military objectives.”

Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly defended the administration’s position, stating, “Here are the facts: Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks are down 90 percent… The terrorist regime is being decimated militarily and their dismal situation grows bleaker by the day.”

Despite this, missile and drone attacks have continued to target Israel, Gulf countries, and US forces in the region.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said earlier that ballistic missile and drone attacks have decreased by 90 percent since the start of the conflict, adding that Iran’s firepower continues to decline, though some launches persist.

According to intelligence sources, Iran’s ability to conceal launchers in underground tunnels and caves has made them difficult to fully eliminate. Mobile launch platforms have also been used to evade detection.

The report also noted that while Iran’s navy has largely been destroyed, naval forces affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps still retain roughly half of their capabilities, including hundreds or thousands of small boats and unmanned surface vessels.

The latest intelligence assessment highlights that while Iran’s capabilities have been reduced, significant military assets remain in place, sustaining its ability to project power across the region.