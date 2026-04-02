Iran FM Says Attacks on Civilian Infrastructure Will Not Force Surrender

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said attacks on civilian infrastructure will not force surrender, calling them a sign of failure after a strike on Biwan Bridge in Karaj.

2026-04-02 23:34

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a sharply worded message following a major strike, Iran’s foreign minister declared that attacks on civilian infrastructure will not compel the Iranian people to surrender, framing such actions as evidence of failure rather than strength.

On Thursday, Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, wrote on his account on the social media platform X that targeting civilian infrastructure, including unfinished bridges, cannot force Iranians into submission.

He stated, “Such attacks only reflect the failure and moral collapse of a desperate enemy.”

Araghchi further emphasized that Iran possesses the capability to rebuild all destroyed bridges and structures in a stronger and improved form. However, he added that the damage inflicted on the United States’ standing cannot be repaired or restored.

These remarks came after the Biwan Bridge in Karaj, described as the tallest bridge in the Middle East, was targeted on the same day by US and Israeli aircraft.

Araghchi’s message underscores Iran’s position that infrastructure attacks will not alter its stance, while framing the strikes as a reflection of the opponent’s weakness.