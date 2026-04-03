IRGC Announces Launch of Wave 91 Targeting Tel Aviv and Eilat With Heavy Missiles

IRGC announced “wave 91” of Operation True Promise 4, targeting Tel Aviv and Eilat with long-range and “super-heavy” missiles in coordinated strikes with Yemen.

2026-04-03 05:10

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a new escalation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the launch of a fresh wave of attacks, describing it as the ninety-first phase of its ongoing military operation targeting Israeli positions.

In a statement issued, the public relations department of the IRGC confirmed the execution of a series of intensive missile strikes aimed at “vital and military sites” deep inside Israel, under what it called “wave 91” of Operation “True Promise 4.”

According to the statement, the operation was carried out under the slogan “O Aba Abdillah al-Hussein (peace be upon him),” and involved joint coordination between the IRGC’s aerospace forces and fighters in Yemen.

The statement read: “The mujahideen of the aerospace force of the IRGC, in coordination with the brave fighters in Yemen, carried out a series of joint and integrated attacks in commemoration of the martyred commanders: General Qassem Soleimani, Brigadier Behnam Rezai (deputy intelligence of the naval force), and Brigadier Mohammad Ali Fath Ali Zadeh.”

The IRGC said the strikes targeted troop gathering centers, military industrial companies, and support equipment affiliated with Israel in areas west of Tel Aviv and the port of Eilat.

It confirmed the use of long-range missile systems powered by both liquid and solid fuel, as well as what it described as “super-heavy” missiles in striking the designated targets.

The statement further claimed that the intensity of the explosions forced more than 5 million people into underground shelters, stating that the scale of the blasts “deprived Israeli intelligence services of the ability to monitor or manipulate the realities of the battlefield.”

Concluding its statement, the IRGC stressed that “extended, complex, and comprehensive operations” under this wave remain ongoing, targeting Israeli objectives and US bases in the region, adding that further details would be released at a later stage.

The announcement signals a continuation of intensified operations, with Iranian forces indicating that further strikes remain underway.