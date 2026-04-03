U.S. Fighter Jet Reportedly 'Downed' Over Central Iran, Pilot Status Unconfirmed

A U.S. fighter jet was downed over central Iran—the first such loss since Feb. 28—amid ongoing U.S.-Israeli strikes. Pilot status uncertain as search operations continue, while regional missile attacks, explosions in Tehran, and humanitarian concerns heighten tensions.

2026-04-03 17:08

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian forces reportedly shot down a U.S. fighter jet over central Iran on Friday, with search and rescue operations underway for its two crew members, Axios reported, citing two sources familiar with the incident. CBS News reported that one of the two aircrew members has been successfully rescued by American forces.

Fars News Agency also confirmed the targeting of a fighter jet and the initiation of searches by military forces and local groups, marking the first U.S. aircraft downing in Iranian territory since the conflict began on Feb. 28.

Images and videos released by Iranian state media appeared to show parts of the downed aircraft, including one of the ejection seats, suggesting the jet was an F-15, Axios reported.

Fars News said the seat appeared relatively intact, indicating the pilot may have survived.

Iranian state television called on civilians in the area to assist in locating the crew, stating that those who do so would receive a government reward, Ravid noted.

Fars News also reported sightings of two helicopters conducting search operations in western and southern provinces, though their affiliation—whether Iranian or belonging to the aggressors—remained unclear.

Tribal groups and local forces were reportedly monitoring the area in an organized and armed manner, according to Fars.

The downing occurred amid ongoing hostilities in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this week that Israeli strikes had destroyed 70 percent of Iran’s steel production capacity, a critical component of the country’s industrial and military capabilities, The Times of Israel reported.

AFP also reported a large explosion in northern Tehran on Friday, with smoke rising from the site and glass shaking in nearby apartments.

The White House submitted a $1.5 trillion defense budget proposal for 2027, AFP noted, citing increased costs due to the war in Iran. The proposal represents a 42 percent increase over the 2026 defense allocation.

The broader conflict has included Iranian missile launches targeting energy infrastructure in Gulf states.

Kuwait experienced refinery and desalination plant damage without casualties, while debris from a missile interception in Abu Dhabi injured at least 12 people, according to The Associated Press.

Regional authorities in Israel, Bahrain, and Kuwait issued warnings of incoming missile fire.

Humanitarian concerns have also been raised.

Amnesty International said Iran had recruited children as young as 12 into the Basij force, placing them at risk from ongoing strikes, the organization told AP.