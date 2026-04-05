Iran's Parliament Speaker Declares Tehran Poses No Threat to the Region, Extends Hand of Friendship

Iran's parliament speaker Qalibaf declared Tehran poses no regional threat and seeks neighbourly ties, blaming the US and Israel for current conflicts.

2026-04-05 03:09

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran harbors no hostile designs against its neighbors and stands ready to extend a hand of friendship across the region, the speaker of the Iranian parliament declared on Sunday — a statement that came laced with sharp accusations against Washington and Tel Aviv.

Speaking to reporters, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said: "The Islamic Republic of Iran is not only not a threat — it has extended a hand of friendship and brotherhood to its neighbors and to all Islamic nations." He emphasized that developing relations with neighboring countries and the Islamic world has always been among the foremost priorities of Tehran's foreign policy.

Qalibaf went further, asserting that Iran has never been the instigator of any war and does not support conflict. In his telling, Iran has instead become a symbol of resistance for those who seek freedom and stand against hegemony across the world.

Closing his remarks with pointed accusations, the parliament speaker held the United States and Israel directly responsible for the wars afflicting the region. "The war that exists today was started by the US and Israel," he said. "Its target is not Iran alone — it is a strike against regional security and an attempt to destroy the idea of Islamic unity and brotherhood."