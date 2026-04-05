Nearly 7,000 Israelis Wounded Since Start of War with Iran, Israeli Health Ministry Reveals

Israel's Health Ministry reports 6,771 wounded since the Iran war began Feb. 28, with 134 still hospitalized. Official death tolls remain withheld; a research institute estimates 29 killed.

23 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Since the first salvoes of a war that has drawn in multiple regional actors, Israeli hospitals have received thousands of the wounded — and the full human cost of the conflict remains deliberately obscured.

On Sunday, the Israeli Health Ministry released its latest casualty update, revealing that 6,771 wounded had been admitted to hospitals since the war against Iran began on Feb. 28. Of those, 134 remain hospitalized: 2 are in critical condition on the brink of death, 15 have sustained serious wounds, 25 are in moderate condition, and 89 have sustained light injuries.

The ministry has not released official figures for the number of killed. However, the Israeli National Security Research Institute estimates that 29 people have lost their lives since the start of the conflict. Israel has imposed strict controls on the publication of information regarding casualties from Iranian and Hezbollah missile strikes, which is why accurate figures — particularly death tolls — have not been made public.

In response to US and Israeli strikes, Tehran has answered with missiles and drones. According to available information, those strikes have killed 13 American soldiers and wounded 303 others. Meanwhile, strikes on Iran have resulted in thousands of killed and wounded, and several senior Iranian officials have been killed.

Since March 2, Lebanon's Hezbollah, as an ally of Iran, has also entered the conflict, launching missile and drone attacks against Israel in response to Israeli strikes on Lebanon — strikes that have displaced more than one million people.