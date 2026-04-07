Kurdistan President Calls on Baghdad to Halt Attacks After Deadly Drone Strike in Erbil

“It is necessary for the Federal Government of Iraq to fulfill its duty and responsibility to prevent these crimes and terrorist attacks, ensuring that these aggressions against the civilian and innocent people of the Kurdistan Region are no longer repeated,” KRP Nechirvan Barzani said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani condemned a drone attack on a civilian home in Erbil province that claimed the lives of a married couple and called on Iraq’s federal government to take responsibility for preventing such incidents, according to a statement issued Tuesday.

In a message posted on the social media platform X on Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said he “very strongly” condemned what he described as a terrorist drone attack carried out late Monday night against a residence in the village of Zargazawi. The strike, he said, resulted in the "martyrdom" of two civilians.

“I very strongly condemn the terrorist attack that was carried out late last night by drone against the home of a citizen in Zargazawi village in Erbil province, which unfortunately resulted in the martyrdom of a married couple,” Barzani said in the statement.

He extended condolences to the victims’ families, stating, “I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families and relatives of the martyrs; I sincerely empathize and share in their grief.” He added that he prayed for “mercy and kindness” for the victims and patience for their relatives.

Kurdistan President emphasized that such attacks are unacceptable and must not continue. “These attacks are in no way acceptable and are completely rejected,” he said, according to the statement.

The Kurdistan Region president further stressed the responsibility of federal authorities in Baghdad to prevent similar incidents. “It is necessary for the Federal Government of Iraq to fulfill its duty and responsibility to prevent these crimes and terrorist attacks, ensuring that these aggressions against the civilian and innocent people of the Kurdistan Region are no longer repeated,” he said.

The statement also confirmed that the attack occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, when an explosive-laden drone struck a home in Zargazawi village, within the administrative boundaries of Erbil province. The victims were identified as a husband and wife.

Additional details provided by regional authorities indicate that the strike was part of a broader pattern of drone activity targeting the Kurdistan Region.

According to the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism, the drone that struck the residence was launched from Iran and directly impacted a civilian home in the Dara Shakran sub-district. The directorate said the attack killed two civilians, identified as Musa Anwar Rasul and Mujda Asaad Hasan.

In its statement, the counterterrorism authority condemned the strike as a violation of international law and described it as a war crime. Officials emphasized that the attack targeted a civilian area and resulted in the deaths of non-combatants.

The incident was also addressed by Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, who issued a separate statement condemning the attack. He said he was “deeply saddened and aggrieved” by the strike, which he said targeted the home of a Peshmerga member on the outskirts of Erbil.

“I am deeply saddened and aggrieved to hear the news of the drone attack on the home of a Peshmerga on the outskirts of Erbil, which resulted in the martyrdom of himself and his family,” the prime minister said in his statement.

He added, “I condemn this heinous crime in every possible way and denounce the perpetrators,” and described attacks on civilian homes as a war crime.

“Targeting civilians and the homes of citizens is a war crime,” the prime minister said, adding that the Kurdistan Regional Government would continue to convey concerns about the safety of civilians to the international community.

Local authorities also provided operational details regarding the incident. Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw told Kurdistan24 that multiple drones were detected beginning shortly after noon on Monday. According to the governor, security forces were able to intercept several of the drones before one succeeded in striking a residential house in Zargazawi village.

Khoshnaw confirmed that two residents were killed in the strike and described the attack as part of ongoing threats targeting the Kurdistan Region. He also raised concerns about the response of the federal government.

“The Iraqi government has remained silent in the face of attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region,” Khoshnaw said, according to remarks carried by Kurdistan24. He called on federal authorities to take decisive action to prevent further incidents and to ensure accountability.

The governor stressed that the Kurdistan Region has not been involved in regional conflicts and has focused on protecting its population. “The Kurdistan Region has not been involved in the ongoing conflicts in the area and has consistently worked to protect its citizens from harm,” he said.

He further added, “In the face of violence perpetrated by these terrorist groups against the Kurdistan Region, the Iraqi government has shown no decisive position so far.”

The drone strike and subsequent reactions from Kurdish officials have also been raised in regional diplomatic discussions. According to a statement from the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region, Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara condemned attacks on the Kurdistan Region during a telephone call with Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani.

The presidency said the call took place on Monday evening and included discussions on the broader regional situation and the impact of ongoing conflict. According to the statement, both leaders emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts to halt the war and resolve disputes through peaceful means.

During the conversation, the Syrian president expressed condemnation of attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region, the presidency said. The discussion also covered the situation of Kurdish communities in Syria, relations between Syria and Iraq, and other issues of mutual interest.

The statements from Kurdish leadership and regional authorities reflect a consistent focus on the civilian impact of the drone strike and the need for measures to prevent further incidents.

Officials have emphasized that the victims were civilians and that the attack targeted a residential property. The identification of the victims and the timing of the strike have been confirmed by multiple authorities.

No group has publicly claimed responsibility for the attack in the statements issued by Kurdish officials. The attribution of the drone’s origin to Iran was provided by the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism in its official statement.

The incident in Zargazawi village underscores ongoing security challenges in the Kurdistan Region, particularly in relation to aerial threats targeting civilian areas.