Peshmerga Minister Condemns Deadly Drone Strike, Calls Civilian Safety ‘Red Line’

“We reiterate that the lives of citizens and the sovereignty of our land are red lines,” Peshmerga Minister Shoresh Ismail said, calling for what he described as a “practical stance” from both federal authorities in Baghdad and the international community.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Peshmerga Shoresh Ismail condemned a deadly drone attack on a civilian home in Erbil province and called on Iraq’s federal government and the international community to take action to prevent further incidents.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the minister said an explosive-laden drone struck the village of Zargazawi on the outskirts of Erbil, resulting in the deaths of a Peshmerga member, Musa Anwar Rasul, and his spouse. He described the incident as a “terrorist attack” and emphasized that the targeting of civilians and residential areas constituted a violation of legal and humanitarian standards.

“We strongly condemn tonight's terrorist attack, which was carried out via an explosive-laden drone against the village of Zargazawi on the outskirts of Erbil,” the minister said in the statement. “Unfortunately, this brutal assault resulted in the martyrdom of a heroic Peshmerga named Musa Anwar Rasul and his spouse.”

The minister further stated that such attacks represent a direct threat to regional security and infringe upon the sovereignty of both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

“The targeting of civilians, the transgression of all legal and humanitarian boundaries, and the violation of the dignity of the territorial sovereignty of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq constitute a direct threat to regional security,” he said.

Reiterating the position of the Ministry of Peshmerga, Ismail said that civilian safety and territorial integrity are non-negotiable.

“We reiterate that the lives of citizens and the sovereignty of our land are red lines,” he said, calling for what he described as a “practical stance” from both federal authorities in Baghdad and the international community.

The minister also extended condolences to the victims’ families, stating that the ministry and the Kurdistan Peshmerga Forces share in their grief. “On behalf of the Ministry of Peshmerga and the Kurdistan Peshmerga Forces, we extend our deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs,” the statement said.

The incident referenced in the minister’s statement occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, when an explosive-laden drone struck a residential home in Zargazawi village, within the administrative boundaries of Erbil province, according to regional authorities. The victims were identified as a married couple.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also condemned the attack in a separate statement, describing it as a “terrorist attack” and calling on the Iraqi federal government to fulfill its responsibilities in preventing such incidents.

“It is necessary for the Federal Government of Iraq to fulfill its duty and responsibility to prevent these crimes and terrorist attacks,” Barzani said, according to a statement released Tuesday.

Barzani said the attack targeted a civilian home late Monday night and resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

He emphasized that such actions are “in no way acceptable” and must not be repeated. The president also extended condolences to the victims’ families, expressing sympathy and calling for patience for their relatives.

Additional operational details were provided by the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism, which confirmed that the drone directly struck a residential building in the Dara Shakran sub-district. According to the directorate, the attack martyred two civilians identified as Musa Anwar Rasul and Mujda Asaad Hasan.

In its statement, the counterterrorism authority said the drone involved in the attack was launched from Iran and described the strike as a violation of international law and a war crime. Officials emphasized that the target was a civilian residence and that the casualties were non-combatants.

The incident was also addressed by Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, who said he was “deeply saddened and aggrieved” by the attack. In a statement, the prime minister said the strike targeted a Peshmerga member’s home and resulted in fatalities among members of the family.

“I condemn this heinous crime in every possible way and denounce the perpetrators,” the prime minister said, adding that “targeting civilians and the homes of citizens is a war crime.”

Local authorities provided further details regarding the sequence of events leading up to the strike. Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw told Kurdistan24 that multiple drones were detected beginning shortly after noon on Monday.

According to the governor, security forces intercepted several of the drones before one succeeded in reaching its target.

Khoshnaw confirmed that two residents were martyred in the strike and described the incident as part of a broader pattern of drone activity targeting the Kurdistan Region. He also raised concerns about what he described as a lack of response from federal authorities in Baghdad.

“The Iraqi government has remained silent in the face of attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region,” Khoshnaw said, according to remarks carried by Kurdistan24. He urged federal officials to take decisive action to prevent further incidents and ensure accountability.

The governor emphasized that the Kurdistan Region has not been involved in ongoing regional conflicts and has focused on protecting its population. He described attacks on civilian areas as unacceptable and called for stronger measures to address security threats.

“The Kurdistan Region has not been involved in the ongoing conflicts in the area and has consistently worked to protect its citizens from harm,” Khoshnaw said. He added that “in the face of violence perpetrated by these terrorist groups against the Kurdistan Region, the Iraqi government has shown no decisive position so far.”

The drone strike has also been raised in regional diplomatic discussions. According to a statement from the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa condemned attacks on the Kurdistan Region during a telephone call with President Nechirvan Barzani.

The presidency said the call took place on Monday evening and included discussions on the broader regional situation and the impact of ongoing conflict. Both leaders emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts to halt the war and resolve disputes through peaceful means, according to the statement.

During the conversation, the Syrian president expressed condemnation of attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region, the presidency said. The discussion also addressed relations between Syria and Iraq, as well as the situation of Kurdish communities in Syria and other issues of mutual interest.

Across statements issued by regional leadership and security authorities, officials consistently described the victims of the Zargazawi strike as civilians and emphasized the residential nature of the target. The timing of the attack and the identities of the victims were confirmed by multiple authorities.

No group has publicly claimed responsibility for the attack in the statements released by Kurdish officials. Attribution regarding the origin of the drone was provided by the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism in its official statement.

The incident in Zargazawi village has prompted coordinated responses from political, security, and diplomatic actors within the Kurdistan Region, with officials emphasizing the need to prevent further attacks and protect civilian populations.