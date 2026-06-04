Prime Minister Barzani and Turkish Ambassador Discuss Oil Exports and Trade Expansion

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister and Türkiye's ambassador to Iraq emphasized the importance of resuming and maintaining oil exports through Ceyhan while exploring ways to deepen economic cooperation.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received Türkiye's Ambassador to Iraq, Anıl Bora İnan, for talks focused on strengthening economic ties, expanding trade, and ensuring the continuation of oil exports through the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)'s website, the meeting was also attended by Türkiye's Consul General to the Kurdistan Region, Erman Topçu.

During the meeting, both sides underscored the importance of further advancing bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye, particularly in the area of trade exchange.

The discussions highlighted Prime Minister Barzani's visit to Türkiye last month, which included a series of high-level meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other senior Turkish officials.

Both sides expressed their desire to strengthen economic relations and build on the momentum generated during the prime minister's visit.

A key focus of the meeting was the development of Iraq's energy sector and the importance of ensuring the continuity of oil exports from both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region through Türkiye's Ceyhan port.

The two sides emphasized that sustained oil exports remain important for supporting economic growth, increasing public revenues, and improving Iraq's overall financial situation.

They also discussed efforts to enhance oil production as part of broader plans to strengthen the country's energy sector.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the latest developments in Iraq.

Prime Minister Barzani and Ambassador İnan stressed the importance of supporting the federal government in its efforts to address outstanding issues and confront various challenges facing the country.

The meeting reflected ongoing coordination between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye, with both sides emphasizing stronger trade relations, energy cooperation, and support for efforts aimed at enhancing Iraq's economic stability.