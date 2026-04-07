Axios: Progress Reported in U.S.-Iran Talks as Trump Deadline Looms, Deal Still Uncertain

The urgency stems from warnings that failure to reach an agreement—or at least demonstrate sufficient progress to justify extending the deadline—could trigger a significant escalation in the conflict.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Progress has been made over the past 24 hours in negotiations between the United States and Iran, but reaching a ceasefire agreement by the 8 p.m. Eastern Time deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump remains unlikely, according to multiple sources familiar with the talks.

U.S. and Israeli officials, along with other informed sources, told Axios that discussions have advanced, though not enough to guarantee a breakthrough before the deadline. A U.S. official noted a shift in the White House’s thinking—from questioning whether a deal is possible to whether it can be achieved in time.

The urgency stems from warnings that failure to reach an agreement—or at least demonstrate sufficient progress to justify extending the deadline—could trigger a significant escalation in the conflict.

Trump on Tuesday threatened severe action if Iran does not comply with U.S. demands, including opening the Strait of Hormuz. He said potential targets could include Iran’s bridges, power plants, and other critical infrastructure such as oil and water facilities.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Iran has warned it would retaliate by targeting energy and water infrastructure in Gulf states.

Key sticking points remain unresolved, particularly Iran’s demand for firm guarantees that the U.S. and Israel would not resume hostilities after any temporary ceasefire. Sources also cited delays in communication from the Iranian leadership due to ongoing security concerns.

Conflicting reports have further clouded the situation. The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran had halted direct communication in response to Trump’s threats, while The New York Times suggested Tehran was stepping away from negotiations. However, Iran’s state-run Tehran Times denied those claims, and Axios said it has not confirmed any suspension of talks.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the situation remains fluid, stating that only the president knows “where things stand and what he will do,” while reiterating that Iran faces a strict deadline to reach an agreement.