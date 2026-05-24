Baghdad Visit Continues: Prime Minister Barzani Meets with Former PM Ayad Allawi

Allawi praised the Kurdish people's sacrifices and President Masoud Barzani's historic legacy

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held an evening meeting in Baghdad on Sunday with former Iraqi Prime Minister Ayad Allawi, with the two sides exchanging warm tributes to the depth of Kurdish-Iraqi ties.

During the meeting, Allawi acknowledged the scale of the Kurdish people's struggle and sacrifice, and credited them with a clear and consequential role in liberating Iraq from dictatorship and in building the country's new political system.

He also praised the historic role and standing of President Masoud Barzani, describing him as a major and influential national leader in the political history of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the broader region.

Prime Minister Barzani, for his part, expressed appreciation for Allawi's friendly stance and his consistent support, as a prominent Iraqi national figure, for the legitimate cause of the Kurdish people.

The meeting formed part of Prime Minister Barzani's extensive two-day program in Baghdad, during which he has held a series of engagements with current and former Iraqi officials, political alliance leaders, and tribal figures from across the country.