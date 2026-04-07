Netanyahu: We Are Dismantling Iran with Growing Force, Hitting Infrastructure Used by Revolutionary Guard

The Israeli prime minister announced that Israeli forces targeted Iranian strategic infrastructure used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as Iranian officials confirm significant damage to rail lines, bridges, and a key transport route.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israel is systematically dismantling the arteries of Iran's military infrastructure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Tuesday — and Iranian officials are not disputing it.

In a video message released by his office on Tuesday, Netanyahu stated: "We are breaking Iran with growing and escalating force. Yesterday we destroyed transport aircraft and dozens of helicopters, and today we struck the railways and the bridges used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps."

The Israeli prime minister made clear that the campaign would not ease. He stressed that Israel would continue to act against Iranian threats in an "even more intensive manner and with greater force" in the days ahead.

Iranian officials have acknowledged the toll, confirming that at least two strategic bridges and railway infrastructure, as well as a major transport route inside the country, have been damaged and put out of service as a result of the strikes.

The developments come as tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran have reached their highest point, with Israel openly articulating a strategy of striking directly inside Iran and degrading the capabilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Netanyahu's statement represents one of the most explicit public articulations yet of that strategy, framing the strikes not as reactive measures but as part of a deliberate, escalating campaign to break Iran's military capacity from within.