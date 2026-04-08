Kurdistan Region President Welcomes U.S.-Iran Ceasefire, Calls for Lasting Regional Stability

Nechirvan Barzani emphasizes civilian protection and constructive dialogue as the crucial next steps following the two-week truce

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday welcomed the two-week ceasefire reached between the United States and Iran, calling it a “significant step toward de-escalation” and urging all parties to uphold the agreement in good faith.

In a post on X, Barzani praised the efforts of all sides involved in facilitating the ceasefire, highlighting the importance of protecting civilians and restoring constructive dialogue.

He stressed that the ultimate goal must be a “lasting peace that promotes stability, security, and prosperity throughout the entire region.”

The ceasefire, brokered through international mediation and agreed early Wednesday, comes after weeks of heightened tensions that disrupted trade, energy flows, and civilian life across the Middle East.

Analysts have described the agreement as a temporary but critical window to prevent further escalation, with both Washington and Tehran signaling a willingness to suspend offensive operations for 14 days.

For the Kurdistan Region, the truce holds particular significance. The broader conflict has inflicted severe human and material costs, with Iran and Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite militia groups targeting Peshmerga forces and civilian areas using rockets and drones.

These attacks have resulted in numerous casualties, including both Peshmerga fighters and civilian residents, while closing schools and disrupting daily life across towns and villages.

The conflict also caused major economic and energy disruptions, including the temporary suspension of gas production at strategic fields such as the Khor Mor Gas Field. With the ceasefire in place, there is hope that electricity supply can be stabilized, key infrastructure restored, and essential services resumed for communities long affected by the violence.

While the agreement provides immediate relief, Barzani’s statement reflects the cautious optimism of regional leaders. Maintaining the truce will require sustained diplomatic efforts, close monitoring of military activity, and coordination with international partners.

Experts note that the ceasefire also creates a platform for negotiating longer-term solutions to regional security concerns, including maritime safety in the Strait of Hormuz and broader energy security.

Barzani’s remarks underscore the Kurdistan Region’s steadfast commitment to diplomacy and regional cooperation, highlighting a determination to pursue dialogue, protect civilians, and contribute to broader stability.

The coming weeks are expected to test the resilience of the truce, with regional actors closely watching adherence to commitments and the potential for expanding negotiations toward a comprehensive settlement that could stabilize the wider Middle East.