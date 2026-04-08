President Masoud Barzani Hopes U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Sparks Lasting Peace in Region

Kurdish leader calls for security, prosperity, and an end to longstanding regional conflicts

48 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday expressed hope that the recent ceasefire between the United States and Iran will evolve into lasting peace, bringing security and economic stability to the Middle East.

In a post on his official X account, Barzani wrote: "We hope this ceasefire between the United States and Iran brings a lasting peace, security, and prosperity for our region, and becomes a start for a lasting end to the problems in our region."

"Certainly, peace is always better than war," Barzani added.

The remarks come as international attention focuses on a fragile two-week truce brokered between Washington and Tehran, aimed at halting weeks of escalating hostilities that threatened maritime trade routes, energy infrastructure, and civilian safety.

In a series of welcoming messages, world leaders have described the agreement as a critical window for diplomatic engagement, offering a rare pause in a period of intense regional tension.

For the Kurdistan Region, the ceasefire has immediate implications. Areas previously affected by Iranian-backed militia attacks, disruptions in gas production at strategic fields like Khor Mor Gas Field, and interruptions in electricity supply may now begin to stabilize, allowing daily life, schools and commerce to resume more smoothly.

Barzani’s statement also highlights the broader hope that the ceasefire could serve as a catalyst for addressing longstanding regional conflicts. Beyond U.S.-Iran tensions, the Middle East has been marred by a complex network of military, political, and sectarian disputes, with civilians often bearing the brunt of violence.

By emphasizing security, prosperity, and dialogue, Barzani signaled the Kurdistan Region’s interest in promoting diplomacy as a pathway to long-term stability.

Experts say that while the truce is temporary, its symbolic value could be significant if leveraged for negotiations on issues such as maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, economic recovery, and regional arms control. However, the durability of the ceasefire remains uncertain, with both sides needing to maintain strict adherence to prevent renewed escalation.

Barzani’s call for peace underscores a sentiment widely shared across the region: that the cessation of hostilities, however brief, offers a rare opportunity to prioritize civilian protection, stabilize infrastructure, and explore the foundations of enduring regional security.