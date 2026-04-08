Pakistan PM Urges Restraint Amid Reported Ceasefire Violations in Iran-US Truce

In a statement posted on X, Sharif said that breaches of the truce had been reported in several areas across the conflict zone, stressing that such actions weaken the spirit of the peace process.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, on Wednesday called on all parties to uphold a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States, warning that reported violations risk undermining ongoing diplomatic efforts.

In a statement posted on X, Sharif said that breaches of the truce had been reported in several areas across the conflict zone, stressing that such actions weaken the spirit of the peace process. He urged all sides to exercise restraint and fully respect the agreed two-week ceasefire to allow diplomacy to take the lead toward a peaceful resolution.

The appeal comes as tensions remain high following allegations by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who accused Israel of violating the ceasefire during a phone call with Asim Munir, Pakistan’s army chief. According to Iran’s foreign ministry, Araghchi cited incidents in both Iran and Lebanon as evidence of breaches.

The ceasefire agreement, brokered by Pakistan, established a 14-day pause in hostilities between Tehran and Washington after more than a month of escalating conflict that disrupted global energy supplies and heightened regional instability.

Despite the truce, concerns persist. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned Gulf states against cooperating with Washington, signaling that Tehran remains wary of the agreement’s durability and is prepared to respond to further aggression.

Under the deal, Iran has pledged to ensure safe navigation through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments, while both sides have agreed to suspend retaliatory strikes during the ceasefire period.

Diplomatic momentum is expected to continue, with senior delegations from the United States and Iran scheduled to meet in Islamabad later this week in an effort to secure a more lasting settlement.