Netanyahu Says Israel Ready to Resume Fighting Despite U.S.-Iran Truce

“Let me be clear: We still have objectives to complete, and we will achieve them — either through agreement or through renewed fighting,” he said.

8 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel remains prepared to confront Iran if necessary, despite a recently implemented ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

In a televised statement, Netanyahu stressed that Israel’s military campaign objectives have not yet been fully achieved and warned that further action remains possible.

“Let me be clear: We still have objectives to complete, and we will achieve them — either through agreement or through renewed fighting,” he said.

The Israeli prime minister underscored the country’s readiness to resume hostilities at short notice, adding: “We are prepared to return to combat at any moment required. Our finger remains on the trigger. This is not the end of the campaign, but a step along the way to achieving all our objectives.”

Netanyahu also confirmed that the temporary two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran was coordinated with Israel.

“As you know, last night a temporary two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran came into effect, in full coordination with Israel,” he said.

Responding to criticism from opposition leaders, who argued that the truce was reached before Israel accomplished its war goals, Netanyahu rejected suggestions that the agreement caught his government off guard.

“No, we were not surprised at the last moment,” he said.

On Wednesday, Washington and Tehran reached a conditional ceasefire aimed at halting a 40-day conflict that disrupted global energy supplies and escalated tensions across the region. The agreement is set to last 14 days and includes a pause in retaliatory strikes by both parties.