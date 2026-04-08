Iraqi Airways to Resume Domestic and International Flights on Friday

The first phase will include domestic routes linking Baghdad, Erbil, Sulaimani, and Basra. The airline will also resume select international flights connecting Istanbul, Cairo, and Amman.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Airways on Wednesday announced the resumption of its flight operations, with both domestic and international services set to restart on Friday.

The airline’s Director General, Manaf Abdulmunem Ajel, said the move is part of a broader plan to reorganize air traffic and gradually restore services following recent disruptions.

According to Ajel, the first phase will include domestic routes linking Baghdad, Erbil, Sulaimani, and Basra. The airline will also resume select international flights connecting Istanbul, Cairo, and Amman.

He noted that the resumption is based on a carefully developed operational plan aimed at ensuring a gradual and safe return to full service. The airline will continue to monitor regional developments while maintaining high standards of safety and quality for passengers.

Ajel urged travelers to confirm their bookings through Iraqi Airways’ official offices inside and outside the country, or via the airline’s electronic application services.

Iraqi Airways has recently faced multiple service halts due to escalating regional conflicts. Most notably, the airline suspended operations in late February after a significant escalation between the United States, Israel, and Iran.