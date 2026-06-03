Kuwait Says Iranian Drone Strike Hits Airport Terminal, Injures Several and Disrupts Flights

Kuwait’s state news agency reported that civil aviation authorities suspended flight operations and diverted incoming aircraft to alternative airports after Terminal One came under attack

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kuwait said on Wednesday that an Iranian drone strike targeted a passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport, injuring several people and forcing a temporary suspension of air traffic.

According to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense, the attack caused both casualties and material damage to the facility, prompting emergency measures at one of the country’s busiest aviation hubs.

Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan described the incident as “criminal Iranian aggression,” saying it resulted in “significant material damage to the building and injuries.” He did not provide an exact number of wounded but confirmed that those injured received medical treatment.

Kuwait’s state news agency (KUNA) reported that civil aviation authorities suspended flight operations and diverted incoming aircraft to alternative airports after Terminal One came under attack.

“Terminal One came under Iranian attacks, causing casualties and damage,” KUNA reported, adding that air traffic had been halted as a precaution while security assessments were carried out.

Kuwait, a close U.S. ally and major oil producer in the Gulf, has previously reported coming under Iranian fire amid heightened regional tensions following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year that killed senior Iranian leadership.

Tehran, meanwhile, has accused Kuwait of allowing U.S. forces to conduct military operations from its territory, an allegation Kuwait has rejected.

The latest incident marks a further escalation in cross-border strikes in the Gulf, raising concerns over the security of critical infrastructure and civilian aviation routes in the region.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday that it had carried out a series of naval and aerial attacks against U.S. forces and a commercial vessel in the Gulf region, describing the operations as retaliation for recent American strikes against Iranian interests near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the IRGC said the latest escalation began late Tuesday night after what it described as a U.S. attack on an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a series of statements posted on X, CENTCOM said American forces successfully defeated several Iranian missile and drone attacks launched late Tuesday, including projectiles aimed at regional neighbors and U.S. military positions.

According to the command, Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward countries in the Gulf region, but none reached their intended targets. Two missiles fired toward Kuwait either fell short or broke apart during flight, while three missiles launched at Bahrain were intercepted by a joint effort involving U.S. and Bahraini air defense forces.

CENTCOM also reported that its forces shot down three one-way attack drones launched by Iran toward civilian vessels transiting regional waters. In response to the attempted attacks, U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes on an Iranian military ground control station located on Qeshm Island.

“No U.S. personnel were harmed,” CENTCOM said, adding that American forces remain prepared to defend against what it described as “unwarranted Iranian aggression” during the ceasefire period.

