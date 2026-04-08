Trump Warns of “Overwhelming Force” if Iran Deal Fails, Dismisses Media Reports as “Hoax”

U.S. president signals military readiness while criticizing NATO and major news outlets

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Donald Trump on Thursday issued a stark warning to Iran, declaring that U.S. military forces will remain deployed in and around the country until a “real agreement” is fully implemented, and threatening an unprecedented escalation if it collapses.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said all U.S. ships, aircraft, personnel, and additional weaponry would stay in position to ensure what he described as the “lethal prosecution and destruction” of an already weakened adversary.

He warned that if the agreement is not upheld, military action would resume on a scale “bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before.”

Trump emphasized that the core conditions of the agreement include a strict prohibition on nuclear weapons and ensuring the continued security of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit route.

He added that U.S. forces are currently “loading up and resting,” while suggesting readiness for further operations.

Earlier in the day, Trump sharply criticized major U.S. media outlets, accusing The New York Times and CNN of publishing what he called a “totally fake” ten-point plan related to Iran negotiations.

He dismissed the reports as a fabricated attempt to undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts, labeling them a “made-up hoax.”

In a separate post, Trump also took aim at NATO, questioning the alliance’s reliability and referencing past grievances.

He further alluded to Greenland in his remarks, continuing a pattern of confrontational rhetoric tied to U.S. strategic interests in the Arctic region.

The statements come amid heightened tensions surrounding U.S.-Iran relations, with military positioning and diplomatic messaging increasingly intertwined as both sides navigate a fragile and uncertain path forward.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts appear to be advancing alongside the heightened rhetoric, as an Iranian delegation is set to arrive in Islamabad late Thursday for talks involving the United States, according to Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam.

In a statement posted on X, Moghadam said the visit follows an invitation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and will focus on “serious talks” based on a ten-point proposal put forward by Tehran.

He acknowledged lingering skepticism among the Iranian public, citing "repeated ceasefire violations" by Israel as attempts to derail diplomatic efforts, underscoring the fragile environment surrounding the negotiations.