Lebanese Army Reports Fatal Israeli Attack as Truce Prospects Remain Fragile

The Lebanese military said an Israeli airstrike killed several soldiers, including an officer, in southern Lebanon

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Hopes for a reduction in hostilities between Israel and Lebanon suffered a fresh setback on Saturday after the Lebanese army announced that several of its personnel were killed in an Israeli strike in the country's south, only days after both sides signaled support for a conditional truce.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday, the Lebanese army said a military vehicle was targeted on the Khardali–Nabatieh road.

"A number of military personnel, including an officer, were martyred in a barbaric Israeli raid targeting a military vehicle on the Khardali–Nabatieh road," the army said.

The military did not immediately provide a precise death toll or additional details about the attack.

The strike came as diplomatic efforts continue to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon following talks in the United States.

Under the proposed conditional truce, Hezbollah is expected to halt its attacks against Israel and withdraw from areas near the border. In return, the Lebanese army would deploy to new pilot zones in southern Lebanon where it would exercise exclusive control.

However, uncertainty continues to surround the status of the ceasefire arrangement.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that no formal ceasefire agreement currently exists, arguing that negotiations remain incomplete and face opposition from Hezbollah.

According to Netanyahu, the proposed arrangement has not yet been fully drafted, meaning there is "no real agreement in place."

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir also said the military remains prepared to expand operations in Lebanon if necessary, while emphasizing that Israel would prefer a ceasefire under conditions it considers acceptable to its security interests.

The latest violence comes amid broader regional tensions involving Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and the United States.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi publicly criticized Lebanese President Joseph Aoun after the Lebanese leader accused Tehran of interfering in his country's affairs.

The dispute highlighted growing political divisions over Lebanon's future, the role of Hezbollah, and efforts to end the conflict through diplomacy.

Tehran has maintained that any agreement with Washington aimed at ending the wider regional war must include a ceasefire on the Lebanese front and an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Saturday's strike illustrates the continued volatility along the Israel-Lebanon front despite ongoing diplomatic contacts.

While international mediators continue to push for a ceasefire framework, military operations remain active on the ground, raising questions about how quickly any agreement can be finalized and implemented.