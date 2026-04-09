Iranian Senior Advisor Kamal Kharazi Dies After Injuries from Airstrike on Tehran Home

Iranian media reported early on Friday that Kharazi had passed away. They indicated that he had been wounded in a targeted attack by Israel and the United States on his home in Tehran, and later died due to the seriousness of those injuries.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kamal Kharazi, head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and senior advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has died from the severity of his injuries.

Iranian media reported early on Friday that Kharazi had passed away. They indicated that he had been wounded in a targeted attack by Israel and the United States on his home in Tehran, and later died due to the seriousness of those injuries.

Earlier, on the 2nd of this month, Iranian media reported that as a result of the bombardment of Kharazi’s house in Tehran, his wife was killed, while he was hospitalized in unstable condition.

Following the establishment of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations in 2006 by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to assist in making “important and decisive decisions,” Kharazi was appointed as the head of the council.

Kharazi had close ties with the Khamenei family. His sister, Susan Kharazi, is married to Masoud Khamenei, the third son of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which strengthened his position within advisory circles.

He also served as Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1997 to 2005 and had previously been Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations.